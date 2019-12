Tackling Organizational Fitness Challenge

Sue B. Workman, Vice President for Information Technology Services and Chief Information Officer of Case Western Reserve University, has had more than three decades of experience in a broad range of functions within the field of Information Technology. In her role at CWRU, Sue is responsible for creating the vision and strategies which enable the delivery of technology solutions that support Case Western Reserve University’s mission of teaching, learning and research and the day‐to‐day functions of the university. As a member of the President’s Cabinet and President’s Council, Workman advises university leadership in order to help accomplish strategic campus goals, and support the mission, vision and core values of CWRU. Additionally, Sue serves on various advisory boards for Internet2, AT&T, Dell and has served on many EDUCAUSE committees, and is on the Board of Directors of OneCommunity. Less