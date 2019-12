Is HR ready for AI?

Laura Owen joined Maxim in 2017 as Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, Laura leads the company’s people strategy, which includes accelerating business results through leadership, attracting and retaining the best talent, empowering employees to reach their full potential, and creating a compelling employee experience that emphasizes innovation, diversity and inclusion, and collaboration—all designed to drive exponential business value. As an HR executive and employment attorney, Laura has more than 20 years of experience delivering business transformation and building innovative cultures aligned with the rapidly changing needs of the workforce, business, and customers. Prior to joining Maxim, Laura led Human Resources at Polycom as CHRO for several years and held multiple HR leadership roles at global companies including Cisco, Macrovision, Spirent, and Credence. Laura holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Personnel & Industrial Relations from San Francisco State University and a Juris Doctorate from Santa Clara University. Less