How to Build a Future Fluent Organization?

Kirti Patil, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Kotak Life), spearheads its technology and digital function.She is a member of Kotak Life’s executive management council that charters company’s growth. Kirti joined Kotak Life in 2003. Over the years, she has been instrumental in giving Kotak Life’s tech strategy a cutting edge by implementing several transformational initiatives including mobile based selling, video based customer calling, OCR/ICR based BPM, RPA, BOTs etc. to improve customer experience.Driven to build excellence through technology, Kirti has been an early adopter of several technologies like datacentre virtualisation, hyper converged infrastructure, flash storage, data reduction technologies and block level replication to name a few. With over two decades of experience spanning manufacturing and BFSI sector, Kirti has won several industry accolades for her initiatives.She started her career with Bayer India and moved on to International Rectifier where she was responsible for implementation of IT systems in the APAC region. Later she re-joined Bayer and handled their technology integration and standardisation across 12 group companies in India.Kirti holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from VJTI and an MBA from Mumbai University.An advocator of women’s empowerment, Kirti also has passion for reading and loves cooking. Less